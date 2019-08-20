The actor who made his debut with a sensitive portrayal of his character in Tum Bin followed by some fantastic performances in films like Dil Ka Rishta, Pinjar and Badshaho is coming with a film titled Little Baby that tells a beautiful story of a bond between a father and his daughter.

The poster of the film was unveiled by the actor and the film’s team on social media handles.

While Priyanshu plays a cop in the film, Gulnaz Siganporia plays his daughter.

Directed by Shekhar S Jha, Produced by Rinku Singh, the film that was shot in beautiful Dehradun is slated to release on 20th September.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!