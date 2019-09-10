Rivderdale Star Camila Mendes Reveals That She Was DRUGGED & SEXUALLY Abused!

Riverdale has a fanbase of its own. This teenage-crime drama is winning hearts ever since the first episode was released. The star cast consists of Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse, Camila Mendes and KJ Apa. Their career graphs are only growing with increasing popularity for the show and their characters. Camila Mendes just got featured on the cover of Women’s Health Magazine and is making headlines for being brave to share her story with the world. She revealed that has been a victim of sexual abuse.

In an interview with Women’s Health Magazine, Camile revealed that she was in her first year of college at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts when this happened and said, “I had a very, very bad experience; I was roofied by someone who sexually assaulted me.”

Camila shared that after the horrific incident, she made a decision that her ideal home will be the one where she will feel safe and comfortable. She got herself inked on her rib cage which reads – to build a home.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Camila is like any other normal girl, till last year she had an eating disorder and bulimia and told the fans to just stay put and it’ll all work out. She told her fans, “They feel like watching somebody else who has gone through it gives them hope that they can recover on their own and come to terms with their own problems. I’ve met so many people who have reached out to me and in passing who have thanked me for speaking up about it because it made a difference in their lives.”

Camila is dating his co-star Charles Melton from Riverdale and both of them are often spotted doing PDA!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!