Nithya Menen On Her Bollywood Debut With Mission Mangal: “I Don’t Feel Like It Has Affected My Career”

Actress Nithya Menen’s filmography boasts of many hit films in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu languages. She also made her Hindi debut earlier this year in the hit, slice-of-life drama, “Mission Mangal“. Nithya says as an actor she always feels she is “young at it” and doesn’t want to reach a place where she thinks she has “arrived” in the industry.

She was either nominated or took home awards for films such as “Mersal“, “24”, “O Kadhal Kanmani“, “Malli Malli Idi Rani Roju” and “Gunde Jaari Gallanthayyinde“. She is yet to be honoured with the prestigious National Award and she has no qualms about it.

“I think it makes things more exciting. As an actor, I always feel that I am still young at it. I don’t think I should ever reach a place where I feel like I have arrived and everything is done for me,” Nithya told IANS.

“So, it’s nice because I wanted it (the award) to come for a really good film. Maybe the genre of the film is very important when it comes to National awards and stuff like that. I want it to be for a good film. I want it to come the right way. I am okay with that. I don’t think my career is over yet… for me to worry about it,” added the artiste, who made her debut as a lead actor in 2006 with the film “Seven O’ Clock”.

She continues to try out new things. This year, she stepped outside the south film industry and got a taste of Bollywood through the multistarrer “Mission Mangal“.

Her Bollywood debut was a hit. How did that affect her career? “I don’t feel like it has affected my career or anything like that. It is going exactly the way it has always been,” said Nithya, who always juggles between many films in one year.

More offers from Bollywood? “Yeah, there have been offers. I think it has made a good impact. I get more responses from people who have watched the film. People have always said ‘Mission Mangal’ was an amazing film. Everybody loved the film. It has definitely left an impact. I get that feedback a lot. I am very happy to be a part of a good film,” she said about “Mission Mangal” that revolves around the story of India’s Mangalyaan or Mars Orbiter Mission.

Apart from acting, this year she also gave voiceover to the Telugu version of the Hollywood animated film “Frozen II”.

“I think that was quite an experience for me. I enjoyed it. Generally, dubbing is something that I am not very fond of. I find it a bit cumbersome, so I was wondering how this thing is going to work but then I really enjoyed it,” she said.

“It was a new experience to dub. It’s not your face and you don’t exactly know the dialogues, having to lip-sync Telugu lines to English lip movements, it was quite challenging. It was definitely a unique experience,” she added.

Nithya also opened up about exchange of talent between Hindi and south film industries.

“I think people are realising the extent of… the impact that south Indian market has. It is a very big market. That’s what creates this kind of an exchange. They are able to accommodate those actors. Also, having south actors, increases your market ability of the film in the south as well. I think it’s a commercial move,” she said.

