Lilly Singh has come out with a new video that consists of Bollywood’s best dance numbers and the recreation is amazing. She has rapped on the three classic Bollywood dance numbers which are Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hain, All Izz Well and Aankh Marey.

She has shared the video on Instagram and wrote:

“I love Bollywood and I love rap music, so I decided to collide both worlds and remake some of my favorite filmi songs into rap anthems. Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai is a CLASSIC and so I wanted to pair it with some modern wisdom I’ve gained over the years. Growing up, I was often taught a “right” and “wrong” way to be a woman. I was told exposing your body too much isn’t good, fair skin is the goal, having a tummy isn’t beautiful and subconsciously that other people could/would and should make judgments about you. I believed all of this for some time in my life because I didn’t know another way. As I’ve grown up, I’ve proactively made an effort to unlearn a lot of these things and this song represents that growth in a nutshell. Shout outs to all my sisters who love to cover up and to those who love to show it all. Shout outs to my sisters who enjoy reading books, cooking and/or flexing on a pole. Shout outs to my light, dark and everything in between sisters. Shout outs to all my sisters with PHAT stretch marks. Shout outs to my working women and stay at home moms. It’s YOUR choice. Regardless of all the things we’ve been told and taught, you’re beautiful and deserve respect. Tag a sister you love and let her know she’s AMAZING.

I also remade All is Well and Aankh Marey. To see the full video, link in bio x

Thank you to @durranibros, @chasinglife and @sahibafashions for helping bring this to life 🙏🏽❤️”

