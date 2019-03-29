Dumbo Movie Review Rating: 3/5 Stars (Three stars)

Star Cast: Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito, Eva Green, Alan Arkin, Nico Parker, Finley Hobbins, Roshan Seth, Lars Eldinger, Deobia Oparei, Joseph Gatt, Miguel Muñoz Segura



Director: Tim Burton

What’s Good: Bear with me because I’ll use every synonym of cute to describe Dumbo & that’s what is the soul of the film

What’s Bad: Even at 112 minutes, the movie drags & if you take out Dumbo’s charm out of the film – there’ll be nothing left

Loo Break: Only if you’re allergic to cuteness!

Watch or Not?: This Disney film needed Pixar but still if you’re a sucker for heart-touching animations, go for it!

Following the template of 1941’s Dumbo, the story revolves around a baby Elephant who’s blessed with ears as long as wings so he can fly. We have a war veteran in Holt Farrier (Colin Farrell) who returns to his kids without an arm. We then get to know about Holt’s wife and how she lost her life to Influenza. Before the war, Holt has been a circus star & now is hired by Max Medici (Danny DeVito), of Medici Bros. Circus to take care of the mystical baby Elephant.

When the news leak about a baby Elephant who can fly, a hotshot money-minded entrepreneur, V. A. Vandevere (Michael Keaton) buys Medici’s circus and transfers everyone to his Dreamland. Dreamland, a circus for rich, exploits Dumbo and cruelly separates from his mother. It’s the story about hope, love and efforts taken by Hold and his children, Milly (Nico Parker) and Joe (Finley Hobbins) to reunite Dumbo and his mother.

Dumbo Movie Review: Script Analysis

1941’s Dumbo was all heart with a bird delivering a baby elephant as the mother signs on the package; it wasn’t nonsense, it just demanded to keep sense aside for a while to feel something very real. To be honest, I was done with those smart, high on stylish VFX animated kids’ films; I wanted something simple & Dumbo is exactly that film for me.

The story lacks the crisp pace because once the rabbit is out of the hat, the flying ability, everything just becomes monotonous. Every time Dumbo flies, we cheer but it’s just too many times and at one point you’ll stop doing it. The story needed a build-up to retain the flying ability under the wrap for a little longer time. Dumbo created using animatronic and digital effects looks real than real & hence there’s an instant connect.

Dumbo Movie Review: Star Performance

Colin Farrell delivers a passable performance. Holt’s character needed a little more sketching in order to build an emotional connect but because lazy writing avoids the same. Michael Keaton is good as the ruthless entrepreneur, but he’s not as frightening as a bad guy should be.

Danny DeVito’s Max Medici is annoying & funny at places; don’t expect anything new or refreshing. Burton’s Miss Peregrine, Eva Green, as always, looks as shiny as a new pin. Keep a million dollars at one side and Eva Green at another, I’ll probably pick the money (but many won’t after this). The kids in Nico Parker and Finley Hobbins are charming, the only cute thing after Dumbo.

Dumbo Movie Review: Direction, Music

From the dark world of Edward Scissorhands to the shiny world of Dumbo, Director Tim Burton’s filmography is filled with a mixed-bag of genres. It’s a pretty average attempt by Burton to lead Dumbo. The fault starts at Ehren Kruger’s screenplay and Burton could do nothing because they were following an already set template.

Burton’s loyal, Danny Elfman has done a mind-blowing job with the background score. Baby Mine works perfectly well with the narration and has a very soothing touch to it. I don’t know if I’ll listen to the song after the film but it surely was a soulful treat in the film.

Dumbo Movie Review: The Last Word

All said and done, Dumbo is a perfect summer-holiday watch for kids. Adults? Just accompany them and watch yourself turning into one again. It faces some of the shortcomings but Dumbo’s cuteness makes you forget everything.

Three Stars!

Dumbo releases on 29th March 2019.

