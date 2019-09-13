Indian 2: Kamal Haasan Wraps Up 2nd Schedule Of Shankar Directorial In Chennai

South superstar Kamal Haasan who was last seen on big screens in Vishwaroopam 2 last year, has been all busy from a past number of days shooting for filmmaker Shankar’s, ‘Indian 2‘.

The latest news related to the sequel is that the actor recently wrapped up the second schedule of the film in Chennai, and will soon be heading with rest of the cast and crew to Hyderabad in few days to kick start the third schedule of the film.

Indian 2 is a sequel to 1996 hit Tamil release Indian. The original had Kamal in dual roles of father and son. The film told the story of Vigilante Senapathy who roots out corruption from the system.

The sequel will have the actor performing some high octane action sequences, and will also be seen in a clean-shaven look.

The film also stars Kajal Aggarwal. The Magadheera actress will be seen in an action avatar, as she has been especially taking lessons for Indian Martial Art, Kalaripayttu for her character in the film.

Apart from Kamal Haasan and Kajal, Indian 2 also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Siddharth along with others in major roles. The Kamal starrer is slated for release on 14th April 2021.

