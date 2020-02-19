Zakir Khan On His New Podcast Ummeed With Zakir Khan, "Hope Is The Tiny Light That..."

Stand-up comedian Zakir Khan, who has started a new podcast titled “Ummeed With Zakir Khan“, says that staying hopeful is the only way to sail through a bad time. The 12-episode series will release a new episode every Tuesday and Thursday.

Talking about the show, Zakir said: “Hope is the tiny light that helps us sail through the darkness of our turbulent lives. It’s one of the most powerful emotions we feel, and it’s been my rock in times of uncertainty, and it helped me bounce back from life’s strains. As the world seems more divided, realising the value of hope and positive action is more important than ever before.”

The podcast launched on the Gaana app. Zakir said: “I have been an ardent listener of Gaana, and am happy to partner with these great people to share positivity and optimism from the stories related to my life.”

Zakir follows a massive fanbase and is been loved for being relatable.

