Child Artiste Maanya Opens Up On Child Trafficking: “I Really Feel Bad For…”

Child artiste Maanya Varma feels lucky to be part of a short film, titled “Bholi“, which deals with the serious issue of child trafficking.

“I had no clue that child trafficking was such a serious matter. I really feel bad for everyone who has gone through this and I really hope someday I am able to do something for this cause,” Bholi actress Maanya said.

“Bholi” is set in Bihar and Mumbai. It is directed by Amitabh S Verma.

Maanya, 14, even bagged the Best Actor award at the Top Shorts Film Festival for Bholi.

“I knew the film revolved around my character but I never realised that this film was such a serious affair until I saw it myself. We were doing the same thing again and again and when I saw the film I realised that there was a purpose,” she added.

