Lyricist Amitabh S. Verma Reminisces About His Friendship With Pritam

Lyricist Amitabh S. Verma, who has written songs for films such as PK, Life In A…Metro and My Brother… Nikhil, says it was Bollywood composer Pritam who motivated him to turn a singer. Read on to know what he has to say about his friendship with the composer.

The lyricist also opened up about his contemporary Sufi track ‘Awalla’.

Recalls Amitabh S. Verma, “It was at Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) that I met my close friend Pritam, the renowned music director, who was being trained as a sound recordist. Pritam got me into writing for his compositions at the institute. Thus, began my journey as a lyricist.”

Amitabh S. Verma added, “He (Pritam) always told me to sing a song since I have a good voice. In fact, all my college friends urged me to get back to singing and they inspired me to finally get back to training.”

Verma, who has been in love with the genre of contemporary Sufi, opened up about his new song, ‘Awalla’. He said, “‘Awalla’ is the song that depicts love for the eternal, and symbolises transcendental love between a devotee and the eternal. I wanted the visuals of the music video to break stereotypical barriers and be as ethereal and soulful as the song itself. Keeping all these nuances in mind, the song was shot in Mathura. The video of ‘Awalla’ has been directed and produced by my wife Shruti.”

