Zaan Khan On Hamari Bahu Silk Non-Payment Controversy: “Sooner Or Later One Of Us Will Give Up To This This Torture”

Zaan Khan had taken it upon himself to fight for the rights of the cast and crew of ZEE TV’s show Hamari Bahu Silk. It all began after the actor had shared videos of the show’s cast and crew on his social media handle, who were seen requesting the producers to clear their dues.

But now, despite weeks of following up on the same, Zaan Khan seems to be losing hope. The actor has taken to his social media handle to share a moving video where he has requested the producers in a desperate bid to clear their hard-earned money.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, the Hamari Bahu Silk actor has lashed out at the producers for not clearing the dues of the actors and technicians despite repeated requests. Zaan captioned the video as, ‘PAY HAMARI BAHU SILK TEAM’

Zaan Khan wrote, “I am writing this post on behalf of Hamari bahu silk team, my unit, just to tell you all that i am tired, we are tired.

This is the reality of it all, association’s are trying, the ministry is trying, cintaa is trying, producers association is trying but both the producers are just not ready to pay and blame it on each other.

My dress dada, my make up dada, my co actor’s, me, we are all in a really bad state, little did i know that it would be this hard and torturous to get ones own hard earned money.

We have nothing else to say or to write, sooner or later one of us will give up to this torture, and then others will follow, because honestly that seems more easy then to get our money out from the producer’s.

I hope and wish that none of you reading this has to ever, ever go through this sort of a torture, it breaks you, completely. You start doubting yourself about where you went wrong.”



For those unversed, Hamari Bahu Silk ran for only 5 months with the first episode being aired on 6th March 2019 and the last on 11th August 2019. But what’s saddening is that the dues of the entire cast and crew of the ZEE TV show have still not been cleared.

Well our heart goes out to the cast and crew of the show. We pray that they find the strength to sail through these tough times.

