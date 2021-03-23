Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai took an all-new twist when the main character Naira died in an accident. After her death, Kartik’s story kick-started again with the entry of his lady-love’s look-alike Sirat. We know that ever since her entry, fans are excited to witness the on-screen romance of Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi yet again. But there may be a twist planned by the makers as Karan Kundrra is all set to enter the show.

Advertisement

A few days back, it was reported that Sirat’s love interest would be soon making an entry in the show. And if reports are to be believed, then that love interest is going to be played by Kundrra. Keep reading further for more updates.

Advertisement

According to reports in Spotboye, Karan Kundrra is all set to enter the show, and the actor will be seen romancing Shivangi Joshi aka Sirat, in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s upcoming episodes. These two will be sharing the screen space for the first time.

Karan Kundrra’s character will play an important role in Kartik and Sirat’s life as per reports. Fans cannot wait to see what’s in store for them. We are sure that fans will be absolutely on the edge of their seats to see the new twist. Now, the most exciting part is that who will Shivangi, aka Sirat, eventually chose?

Generally, the love triangle sequence in any show is a hit formula, and fans enjoy watching it till the suspense is over. We are sure that this new twist will prove to be beneficial for the show, and it will only shift the show in the top spots of the TRP list.

Talking about Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, recently, the show went through a huge change where Kartik’s wife Naira passed away. Fans were left heartbroken. Talking about it, Shivangi Joshi told ETimes, “I think everyone on the sets knows about my first reaction when I was being narrated Naira’s death sequence.” Shivangi revealed that she started crying when heard about it.

“I wanted to stop my tears and I tried my best to control my emotions but I couldn’t control myself. Even Rajan sir asked me why are you crying but I had no answer. While rehearsing I was choked because of my emotions,” she added. Shivangi is one of the most popular stars of the TV industry. It will be a treat to watch her and Karan together in YRKKH.

Must Read: Karan Tacker Exclusive! Actor Planning To Marry Shreya Chaudhry In December, To Officiate With Diamond Ring?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube