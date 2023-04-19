Ali Merchant has been part of the TV industry for a long time now and has been entertaining the masses with his stellar performances. We have seen Ali in projects like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Lock Up, season 1, and Bandini, among other shows. He is grabbing headlines for his latest collaboration with Kumar Sanu. He morally belongs to an Islamic family, and as the holy month of Ramadan is currently going on, Ali is fasting for the whole Ramadan month while simultaneously working at the same pace. The actor, DJ, and music composer Ali loves and respects his religion and culture from the bottom of his heart; this can be said because of what he did in his recent DJ show made everyone’s eyes go numb over his gesticulation.

The popular TV actor and DJ by profession, Ali Merchant never misses out on any opportunity to entertain the audience to the fullest. The actor is currently fasting and working at the same time, as he has concerts and shows all over the country. He stays quite busy, and his days are filled with loads of work, but he’s on a fast for the whole holy month of Ramazan, and his devotion to work is also his top priority. Many people tried to troll him for working during the month of Ramazan, but he slammed the trollers by explaining the importance of charity in the holy month, which motivates him to work more. And what he did in his current show gave trolls a strong response to their unnecessary trolling and bad comments.

Recently, when he was performing at a show in Pune named Bollywood X Hiphop Music Festival with Badshah, Nikhita Gandhi, Bali, and many other artists, people went gaga over his music and with wholesome energetic, and electrified vibes Ali not only came on the stage for his set and performed but also compelled the audience to shake their legs through his high-pitched beats.

However, this was not the thing that grabbed all the eyes on him, but what he did, in the middle of the show, made everyone bow in respect of him. Yes, you read that absolutely; DJ Ali Merchant stopped the whole music festival during the Azaan for a few minutes, making all 5000 people go in awe with his gesture. And this move Ali was appreciated by the audience for his respect towards religion and culture. This overwhelming step by Ali made his show a top-notch hit.

Meanwhile, Ali Merchant is also busy shooting for his upcoming projects, which will be revealed soon. For more updates, stay tuned.

