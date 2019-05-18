Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: After Running For 10 Successful Years, Shivangi Joshi – Mohsin Khan Starrer To Take Another 5-Year-Leap?

From Akshara played by Hina Khan to daughter Naira (Shivangi Joshi), Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has indeed come a long way, that too successfully! The show garners major TRP and has been the favourite of viewers ever since its inception in 2009. Now, after revolving around Naira-Kartik’s (Mohsin Khan) character for a very long time, the makers seem to be planning a 5-year leap and here’s all you need to know about it.

According to a report by SpotBoyE, the makers have planned on a 5-year gap which will witness a separation between the leads. Following it will be a new storyline surrounding both as a separated couple. Moreover, the new storyline is already in works.

Currently, the show is revolving around the growing tension that the family’s facing over an article that has given a lot of exposure to Naira but none to Kartik.

The show first aired back in 2009 and it is produced by Rajan Shahi under the banner of Director’s Kut Productions. It initially began with Hina and Karan Mehra as the leads which after some years took a turn as it showed their daughter Naira and her husband Kartik as the leading pair.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has garnered praises over the years, and let’s see if this new turn will be liked by its massive fan base or not!

