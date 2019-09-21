Will Kamal Haasan Return As A Host For Bigg Boss Tamil 4? Details Revealed!

The oh-so controversial reality show – Bigg Boss is one of the most-watched TV shows. Thanks to its hosts who make it an even more interesting watch. While Salman is gearing up for the release of Bigg Boss 13 (Hindi), Kamal Haasan is all set to wind up the third season of Bigg Boss Tamil. But will he return for the next season is the question!

As season 3 concludes with its last week in the house, talks about Season 4’s host have already rifed up. Names of Kollywood biggies like Silambarasan aka Simbhu, Suriya, Sarathkumar and Arvind Swami were making rounds as the likely host of season 4. But putting an end of all these rumours the channel signed Kamal as the host of the Season 4 as well.

According to reports, Vijay TV has signed a five-year contract to telecast the Tamil version of Bigg Boss and with Kamal Haasan on-board as a host, the show has only gained popularity. Hence, the board has cleared that no new face will be approached for the next season. It is said that Kamal Haasan will continue to work with the team for the fourth time in a row. However, an official announcement about the same is yet to be made by Vijay TV. Earlier, the rumours had it that Haasan will leave Bigg Boss 3 (Tamil) midway.

Workwise, Kamal Haasan is currently busy shooting for his highly anticipated film, Indian 2. Directed by Shankar, the film will see megastar Kamal Haasan in his Senapathy avatar. Indian 2 has an interesting line up of actors including Kajal Aggarwal, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Siddharth, Delhi Ganesh, and Nedumudi Venu playing pivotal roles. Bollywood stars Rakul Preet Singh and Vidyut Jamwal have also been roped in for important roles in the film.

