Will Harry Potter Remake Help Harry To Remove The ‘Untalented Wizard’ Label?

The wizarding world of witchcraft, Harry Potter, is returning with its favorite character, Harry. While the movies brought a lot of criticism to Harry’s character, the upcoming HBO remake of J.K. Rowling novels can be set right. Fans of Harry Potter will get to see more into the world of wizards as the eight-season show will delve deeper into the backstory of Harry than in films.

In the Potter books, since we always see things from Harry’s point of view, we get inside his head. But in the movies, his character doesn’t come across quite the same way without his internal thoughts. His traits like his sharp wit, courage, and fiery temper are toned down in the Warner Bros adaptations, leaving movie audiences with a watered-down version of him. Another biggest letdown was how the film skimmed over how talented Harry is as a wizard.

How Does Harry Potter Films Make Harry Potter An Untalented Wizard?

Harry has hardly performed any magic in the eight movies. Although he faced a lot of trouble throughout the films, he was not doing the amount of magic he should have. Instead, Hermione was the famous one here for doing the magic. Interestingly, in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Harry didn’t cast a single spell; that’s baffling given the movie’s theme.

Even in the following movies, though there was a bare improvement, it wasn’t until Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban that Harry practiced some Patronus Charm and learned magic. This unfair portrayal of Harry faced criticism for the character as several audiences joked about how the franchises’ real heroes lack talent. Moreover, the fact that Harry’s magical skills seem pretty limited, aside from being great at casting Expecto Patronum and Expelliarmus, made things a bit odd when he was suddenly tasked with teaching defensive magic to the members of Dumbledore’s Army.

How Can Harry Potter Remake Explore Harry’s Magic Skills?

In the Harry Potter movies, Harry is portrayed as an average student. While he had a natural gift for defensive magic and was often praised for how quickly he picked it up, his talent didn’t really show until Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.

This can be rectified in HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter remake. While Harry isn’t meant to be an extraordinary hero in every way, his skill in defensive magic is crucial. The show can make it clear that Harry’s use of Expelliarmus, instead of deadlier spells, is a moral choice and not a lack of ability.

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: When Liam Payne Admitted How Much He Likes S*x, ‘I’m Totally Into It’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News