Yellowstone made a huge splash during Season 5, and not just for the usual cattle drama or intense political moves. Episode 7 delivered something unexpected—a tender, quick lesbian kiss that caught viewers off guard. In a show known for its “toughest, straightest” image, this moment stood out like a cowboy hat at a ballet.
To set the scene: The Dutton family, including patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner), took a much-needed break at the local fair. John, newly crowned as Montana’s governor, was supposed to be managing politics, but instead, he joined the festivities with his love interest, Summer (Piper Perabo). The episode took an unexpected turn as the two shared some banter about public optics and kisses. Enter Clara (Lilli Kay), a new character who stole the spotlight in the most unassuming way—by sharing a kiss with a woman under the stars.
This moment wasn’t flashy, steamy, or pivotal to the plot. In fact, it was so casual that it almost felt like a throwaway scene. Clara and her fairground companion locked lips, and just like that, it was over—no drama, no fanfare, just two women enjoying a simple kiss on a peaceful Montana night. And honestly? That was the beauty of it. The kiss wasn’t a spectacle or a plot device. It was just part of the scene—people living free of judgment in a world with far more pressing matters.
Now, let’s not get ahead of ourselves. Yellowstone wasn’t the first show to feature a lesbian kiss—far from it. But in the context of the series, it was a major moment. The show had a reputation for being unapologetically “straight-laced,” with characters like Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) known for their no-nonsense attitudes, like when Beth literally beat a woman senseless in a bar fight.
The addition of Clara’s kiss felt like a quiet revolution, especially in a universe where queerness was often alluded to but rarely shown. Beth’s past mentions of threesomes and the brief appearance of Sarah Nguyen (the journalist who didn’t survive past Season 2) left fans wondering if Yellowstone would ever fully embrace its queer characters.
And yet, here we were. The kiss wasn’t steamy or controversial; it was just two women doing something that’s as ordinary as it gets—a kiss shared at a fair. It was refreshing, even. In a world that often over-hypes queer moments on screen, Yellowstone offered a soft, no-big-deal kind of kiss that somehow spoke volumes.
For a show that has faced accusations of “going woke,” this quiet kiss was a subtle middle finger to the critics. On social media, responses were muted. A few Twitter users complained about the show “going woke,” but that was about it. In a way, that’s the point. The moment wasn’t a statement but a piece of life.
Yellowstone Season 5 became a battleground for tough moral dilemmas, political intrigue, and cattle issues. But the fleeting kiss between Clara and her lover was a gentle reminder that sometimes, the most significant moments in TV come without fireworks. Just a kiss under the stars.
