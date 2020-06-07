When Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Disha Vakani Acted As Her Own Assistant & Talked To Fans

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah never came to a halt ever since it started being telecasted in 2008. From Dilip Joshi’s Jethalal to Disha Vakani’s Dayaben, the characters have become household names over the years. However, the immensely loved show had to stop for a while amid the ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic and the fans are missing it badly. But since the world is now getting ready to return to normalcy, TMKOC’s new episodes will be back on your TV screens without any doubt.

While we wait for the new episodes of the Indian sitcom, here’s an interesting fact. Do you know Disha Vakani once pretended to be her own assistant when her number went public?

In an old interview with TOI, Jennifer Mistry who plays Roshan Sodhi in the show opened up about Disha Vakani and told, “This is a very funny incident and we all know about it. She would attend all the anonymous calls and never ignored any of them. She would change her voice and speak in a manly voice, pretending to be her assistant. She would receive the call and tell everyone, ‘Hello kaun bol raha hai mam abhi shoot mein busy hai.’ Disha patiently handled the entire thing. She is mind blowing and has a heart of gold. I used to keep telling her, ‘Disha agar main 5 percent bhi teri tarah ho jaaun na main kahan pahuch jaungi.”

Isn’t that interesting?

Well, we just can’t wait to see Disha Vakani on the TV screens. It has been a long time since we have laughed like crazy.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!