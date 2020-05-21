When Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor Samay Shah Used To Sleep On Floor

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah continues to make news even in lockdown. The star cast of the show has become extremely famous among the Indian audience, in fact, it won’t be wrong to say that they are just a part of many Indian families now.

Gogi played by Samay Shah is one such character that is loved and adored by many. But do you know there was a time when he used to sleep on the floor?

Well, that’s true! In an interview, Samay once revealed that he has struggled a lot and has seen a time when he has slept on the floor. He always had a dream of having his own house and wardrobe which he fulfilled in 2017.

Samay Shah along with his family bought a new 3 BHK apartment in Borivali, Mumbai back in 2017.

As per Dailypost, talking about his new apartment, Samay had said, “Till now, it’s a 2BHK apartment with two big balconies. My parents are planning to convert one of the balconies into another bedroom. So, it will be more of a 3BHK apartment (approx.1000 sq.ft). The interior work has not been started yet; it will surely take 5-6 months to get completed. So, till then, we will stay in our old house. Also, we believe in Vaastu and so corner of the house has been structured accordingly. It’s like a dream house for me. ”

Well, all dreams can come true but only if you have complete faith in it. While we are happy for Samay, we hope he continues to entertain us and touches new peaks of success.

