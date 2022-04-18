Billie Eilish revealed on social media that she will appear alongside “The Simpsons” family in the upcoming short titled “When Billie Met Lisa.” The all-new short, featuring OSCAR® and GRAMMY® Award-winning artists Billie Eilish and FINNEAS, will premiere Friday, April 22, exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

In “When Billie Met Lisa,” Lisa Simpson is discovered by chart-topping artists Billie Eilish and FINNEAS while searching for a quiet place to practice her saxophone. Billie invites Lisa to her studio for a special jam session she’ll never forget.

When Billie Met Lisa from “The Simpsons” is the fourth in a collection of shorts created exclusively for Disney+ Hotstar that highlight the service’s marquee brands and most popular content.

The previously released Star Wars and Marvel-themed shorts “Maggie Simpson in ‘The Force Awakens from Its Nap’” and “The Good, The Bart, and The Loki” are currently available on Disney+ Hotstar.

The most recent short “The Simpsons in Plusaversary” was released on November 12, 2021 in celebration of Disney+ Day. All of these and more can be found in “The Simpsons” collection on the streaming service.

