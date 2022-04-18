“THE SIMPSONS” FANS WILL BE HAPPIER THAN EVER WHEN THE NEW SHORT “WHEN BILLIE MET LISA”
“THE SIMPSONS” FANS WILL BE HAPPIER THAN EVER WHEN THE NEW SHORT “WHEN BILLIE MET LISA” ( Photo Credit –Poster from THE SIMPSONS, Billie Eilish / Instagram )

Billie Eilish revealed on social media that she will appear alongside “The Simpsons” family in the upcoming short titled “When Billie Met Lisa.” The all-new short, featuring OSCAR® and GRAMMY® Award-winning artists Billie Eilish and FINNEAS, will premiere Friday, April 22, exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

Advertisement

In “When Billie Met Lisa,” Lisa Simpson is discovered by chart-topping artists Billie Eilish and FINNEAS while searching for a quiet place to practice her saxophone. Billie invites Lisa to her studio for a special jam session she’ll never forget.

When Billie Met Lisa from “The Simpsons” is the fourth in a collection of shorts created exclusively for Disney+ Hotstar that highlight the service’s marquee brands and most popular content.

Advertisement

The previously released Star Wars and Marvel-themed shorts “Maggie Simpson in ‘The Force Awakens from Its Nap’” and “The Good, The Bart, and The Loki” are currently available on Disney+ Hotstar.

The most recent short “The Simpsons in Plusaversary” was released on November 12, 2021 in celebration of Disney+ Day. All of these and more can be found in “The Simpsons” collection on the streaming service.

Must Read: Will Smith Challenged For A Fight By Chris Rock’s Brother Kenny: “I’ll Let The Hands Do The Talking”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

Advertisement.

Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Check This Out