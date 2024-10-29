What If Daenerys Stayed in Meereen? A Game of Thrones Theory That Could’ve Changed the Seven Kingdoms

It’s been over five years since Game of Thrones ended, and Daenerys Targaryen’s fate still stirs debates. After eight seasons of battles, she torches King’s Landing and is killed by Jon Snow. Drogon flew away, leaving fans with petitions, memes, and endless questions about that finale.

But here’s a wild thought: What if Dany had never reached Westeros? What if she stayed in Meereen and ruled over the Bay of Dragons instead? Tyrion once suggested it — what if that was her true destiny?

A Targaryen Queen of Essos?

Dany’s ties to Westeros were more symbolic than personal. She never lived there, but she felt it was her birthright. On the flip side, her Valyrian roots made Essos just as much a part of her legacy. Remember, Valyrians conquered the Ghiscari Empire long before Westeros even knew what dragons looked like. If Dany had stayed in Meereen, she wouldn’t just be a queen of Slaver’s Bay — she’d be continuing the ancient Valyrian reign over Essos.

Could Daenerys Have Thrived in Meereen?

Let’s be honest: Meereen wasn’t exactly paradise. She faced assassination attempts, uprisings, and an armada of slavers, but she survived. By the time she left, she had already burned her enemies to a crisp with her dragons and crushed the opposition. Meereen was hers, and with three dragons backing her, she was untouchable. Imagine Dany staying there — maybe she’d have created a powerhouse kingdom in Essos, forever untouchable by Westeros.

But let’s not kid ourselves. Dany wasn’t one to settle. Staying in Meereen wouldn’t have been glamorous, and ruling over a society still grappling with centuries of slavery would’ve been a challenge. But maybe she’d have made it work with Daario by her side (and not as Westeros’ B-team leader).

The Daario Dilemma — and Other Characters

Speaking of Daario Naharis, their romance might have had legs if Dany had stayed. But political marriages weren’t off the table. She has already tried that once with Hizdahr zo Loraq, and in the books, she marries him. Love and alliances are complicated.

And what about her advisors? Jorah would’ve still wandered off searching for a greyscale cure, but Tyrion and Varys? It’s hard to imagine Varys sticking around once he realized Westeros wasn’t in Dany’s plans. And let’s be honest, Tyrion probably would’ve bailed, too — being stuck in Meereen forever doesn’t precisely scream “Lannister dream job.”

Dragons: A Game-Changer

Let’s not forget the dragons. Staying in Meereen would’ve presented its logistical nightmare — only so long you can let your pets snack on sheep and kids before the locals revolt. But with three massive dragons by her side, Dany’s reign in Essos would’ve been legendary. The dragons alone could have secured her rule, warding off future rebellions.

The Night King Problem

Would the Night King have breached the Wall if Dany never went to Westeros? In the show, he only does it because he kills Viserion and resurrects him as an ice-breathing zombie dragon. No Viserion, no hole in the Wall, and the White Walkers might have stayed stuck in the frozen north, twiddling their icy thumbs.

Sure, maybe they would’ve eventually found a way — or perhaps they wouldn’t. Without Daenerys in Westeros, the Night King’s invasion might have been delayed or, better yet, avoided altogether. Who’s to say?

Ultimately, Daenerys staying in Meereen would’ve flipped the entire GOT narrative. Westeros could’ve crumbled under the weight of its politics, while Dany ruled in Essos with dragons and a kingdom she built herself. No Iron Throne, no Mad Queen meltdown, no Jon Snow heartbreak. It would’ve been a very different — and maybe, just maybe, a happier — ending for the Mother of Dragons.

