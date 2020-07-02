Web Series ‘The Socho Project’ To Showcase The Music Mafia Of Indian Music

Many music artists have opened up about the ‘Music Mafia’ in the last few weeks, and now there is a musical web series highlighting the struggles and challenges faced by budding and independent artists in the music industry.

“The Socho Project” stars actors like Gunjan Utreja, Gaurav Khanna and Sahil Vaid, and has 25 tracks to shift the focus back on original and lyrically-driven music.

The show by Mrinal Jha and Abhigyan Jha revolves around the lives of budding musicians and artists struggling to find a foothold in the Indian music business dominated by one monopolistic music label.

“I am extremely appalled by the music scene in India which has been stagnant for the past 25 years. Little do people know that the turnover of the recorded music industry has been stuck at pre-2000 levels compared to all other entertainment genres like films/ TV and events. I have always believed in purpose-driven work and we are extremely proud to be presenting ‘The Socho Project’ – the maiden release by MAJ. I deeply empathise with music artistes and believe that it’s time we give them the opportunity and look beyond our short-sightedness,” said Mrinal.

Abhigyan added: “As a second leg of ‘The Socho Project’ we will be focused on building a platform for young budding talent to connect with one another and put out original content and further help them distribute their work thus opening avenues for their growth in the music space. It is disheartening to know that we still don’t have a mainstream music industry in India that goes beyond the realms of Bollywood and non-film musicians are still not taken seriously.”

The web series will be released later in the year.

