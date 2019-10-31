WATCH VIDEO: Shah Rukh Khan Shares The Teaser Of Ted Talks Season 2

After wooing his fans with his recent appearance David Letterman’s show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, Shah Rukh Khan has another surprise for his fans in the store. The second season of Ted Talks was announced and was being shot way back. It is releasing on November 2, which is Shah Rukh’s birthday. The actor shared the teaser of the show and below is all that you need to know.

Shah Rukh has a return gift for his fans as he will be back with Ted Talks season 2 on his birthday. Today the star shared the teaser and wrote, “Some wonderful young minds who surely will inspire thousands more, to take our country and the world towards a safer, better & exciting future!#TedTalksIndiaNayiBaat.”

Some wonderful young minds who surely will inspire thousands more, to take our country and the world towards a safer, better & exciting future!#TedTalksIndiaNayiBaat https://t.co/Sd4h5drFEk — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 31, 2019

The video begins with messages and announces the date and the timings of the show. The show will be aired on Star Plus. The first season received an amazing response which left the fans asking for more and made the makers reboot it for a new season.

Talking about the show in a press statement SRK said, “On the show, I witnessed so much passion – people with pathbreaking ideas are disrupting the shackles of the impossible and finding solutions. TED Talks India is a mirror of the new face of India. It is all about being future-ready and future-focused. I am in awe of the diverse spectrum of speakers this season. On one hand, we have a 13-year-old scientist creating amazing inventions; on the other is a woman from Bundelkhand empowering thousands of Indian girls. This kind of television content is time-defining. It is the need of the hour.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!