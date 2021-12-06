Sumeet Raghavan and Pariva Pranati open up about the upcoming sequence in the show ‘Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’. The show will highlight the mental and emotional turmoil of their son Atharva Wagle, played by Sheehan Kapahi.

In the coming episodes, the viewers will witness the after-effects of the traumatic incident that Atharva has gone through and how it has affected him.

Wagle Ki Duniya deals with the problems and struggles of a middle-class family. It features Sumeet Raghavan as a manager in a courier company named Rajesh Wagle and actress Pariva Pranati as his wife Vandana Wagle.

Sumeet Raghavan essaying the role of Rajesh Wagle, says that mental health is often brushed under the carpet and not paid heed to. However, ignoring it can negatively impact our entire wellbeing.

“The Wagle family is relieved that Atharva has returned home safely. However, the battle is still on. There is an integral aspect of emotional and mental turmoil that follows such a traumatic incident, especially if it involves a small kid. This is what we, as a family, have to tackle now. As a parent myself, I always encourage my kids to share their problems, and I try to be transparent and a good listener to them.”

“I share a similar bond with the kids on the show as well. We are there for them and we shall sail through both the good and bad times together. It will be interesting to see how the family helps Atharva get through this phase,” Sumeet Raghavan adds.

Pariva Pranati further says that it is very important for kids to share their problems with parents openly and this is what is highlighted in the particular sequence of the show.

“I am playing my part and contributing towards bringing awareness around mental health. We often focus on our physical health but shy away from talking about our emotional concerns. It is very important to keep a balance between the two. Atharva, at his age, went through something beyond distressing so the kidnapping has greatly impacted his mental health. He will need a lot of care and support from his family to get through this difficult situation.”

“My son is still a toddler but when he grows up, I will make sure that he can come up to me for any issue and talk about it without any hesitation. My bond with Sakhi and Atharva is seamless as well in the show. I will keep trying my best to support them and make them understand that it’s okay to talk about mental health,” she concludes.

‘Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ airs on Sony SAB.

