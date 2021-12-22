Actor Jalak Motiwala, who was previously seen portraying a comedic role of Deepesh in ‘Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’, is very inspired by Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan.

He says: “Since childhood I’ve been inspired by actor Aamir Khan. I loved and followed him while doing each kind of role, be it an action, romance or comedy. He is my role model and one who actually motivated me for an acting career. I still watch his films to polish my acting skills.”

Jalak Motiwala, popularly known for featuring in shows like ‘Crazy Stupid Ishq’, ‘Love By Chance’, ‘Shastri Sisters’ and ‘CID’, adds about his favourite role he wishes to essay ahead. “I’m really looking for an opportunity to recreate Aamir Khan’s role from ‘3 Idiots’ on TV. I want to play a role like Ranchhoddas, he essays in the movie, but TV as a medium doesn’t offer such roles that easily. I’m still waiting for an opportunity to portray something similar to it.”

Jalak Motiwala also revealed the biggest challenge he faces as an actor in the showbiz industry. “As an actor the biggest struggle is consistency of work. It takes a toll on your confidence, mental health. Financially you are never happy,” concludes the ‘Shrimaan Shrimati Phir Se’ actor.

Do you think Jalak Motiwala can recreate Aamir Khan’s role from 3 Idiots? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

