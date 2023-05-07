Well, it seems like we have another adorable pair in Udaariyaan who the fans have taken a major fancy to! Producer duo Sargun Mehta and Ravie Dubey took to their Instagram stories to share the love the fans have been showering on #NehTaj!

Essayed by Vivian Dsena and Twinkle Arora, the pairing of Sartaj and Nehmat in Udaariyaan, has become an instant hit with the fans. Vivian also took to Instagram to share the love he has been receiving. Fans have been posting on social media, expressing their intrigue and interest in this new jodi!

“Sartaj & NehMat story is unique. They are too good yaar ..Their story in Udaariyaan is like the water of rain which rains like love. I love their story Nokjhok,” one fan commented, while another one added, “#NehTaj is a sweet treat and highly entertaining to watch…Vivian and Twinkle are doing full justice to their respective roles and as a jodi….with their exceptional and impressive acting skills…We want more NehTaj scenes…”

Well, it seems like the fans have given their verdict! Let’s wait and watch what the makers of Udaariyaan have planned for this jodi!

