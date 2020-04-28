FIR Actor Vipul Roy Turns Producer For Fun Game Show ‘Viral With Vipul’ For A Noble Cause

Television actor Vipul Roy, who has worked in shows like F.I.R, Sahib Biwi Aur Boss, Dr. Madhumati On Duty and Partners Trouble Ho Gayi Double among others is all set to turn producer with a fun-based game show “Viral With Vipul”. Proceeds of the show will go to the needy and daily wage workers who do not have a source of income during the lockdown.

Besides producing, Vipul will also anchor the show. The game show will have celebrities playing games and the winner will get cash prizes. However, all the proceeds and cash prizes will be donated for the cause.

“We are planning to start the show with celeb couple Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya. I am happy that I get to anchor the show and the cash prizes of the game show will go towards the requirements of the needy during Covid-19,” Vipul said.

The actor added that the show will be full of wit and humour.

“I felt that along with doing this for a cause, it was important to make people feel lighter and the show promises to bring smile back on people’s faces. It will be full of wit and humour and all those things that have caught people’s attention in the last few months. I would really want to thank my friends from Miraj Group for supporting this initiative,” he added.

Vivek and Divyanka will use their cameras from their homes to feature in the game show.

The show will air on the video streaming website YouTube on Saturday and Sunday.

