Vertigo Manga’s The Promised Neverland To Be Adapted As A TV Series By Amazon

Been a fan of the Vertigo Manga series The Promised Neverland? We have the best news for you today. Amazon is creating a live-action series on the popular Vertigo Manga and below are all the details and what you should expect from the show that has Spiderman: Into The Spiderverse duo on board.

Amazon is teaming up with Vertigo to adapt The Promised Neverland as a live-action scripted series. The series will be helmed by Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse duo Rodney Rothman and Meghan Malloy with Masi Oka. The script will be penned by Malloy, who will also be the executive producer on the show with Oka, Rothman and Vertigo Entertainment’s Roy Lee and Miri Yoon.

Meanwhile, Vertigo Manga’s The Promised Neverland’s adaptation will be directed by Rodney Rothman. Title by Kaiu Shirai and illustrator Posuka Demizu, the series is about a group of smartest kids in an orphanage. The kids later find out a dark secret about the orphanage. The show is a quest to escape from there and save all the children.

The latest title to come to life on Amazon, The Promised Neverland, has already sold 20 million copies worldwide.

As for the team, duo Rodney Rothman and Meghan Malloy hold the hit Spiderman: Into The Spiderverse to their credit alongside Forgetting Sarah Marshall and Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping. Malloy, on the other hand, is Rothman’s ex-assistant and has written Spiderverse.

How excited are you for The Promised Neverland? Let us know in the comments section below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!