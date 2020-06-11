JK Rowling REACTS To Backlash Over Transphobic Opinion: “I Refuse To Bow Down...”; Emma Watson SLAMS The Harry Potter Author

Harry Potter creator JK Rowling received a lot of backlash over her published opinion piece, which was labelled ‘transphobic’. Now, Rowling has come out to defend herself and said that she refuses to bow down to the criticism that has been coming her way. Below is everything she has to say.

She fell into the lap of controversy for the opinion piece that she published on a portal that read, People Who Menstruate. In the blog she spoke about women and girls who mentruate and how they are vulnerable in the times of the pandemic. But what stirred anger was her ignoring the transgender community.

JK Rowling received backlash from the LGBTQ+ community who were also joined by Harry Potter fame Daniel Radcliffe and Eddie Redmayne. Now, the author has cleared that it should have been ‘Women’ and not ‘People’.

In her blog, JK Rowling wrote, “I refuse to bow down to a movement that I believe is doing demonstrable harm in seeking to erode ‘woman’ as a political and biological class and offering cover to predators like few before it.”

JK Rowling also took to Twitter to share the good with her thoughts. She expressed that she was compelled to talk about her experience with domestic violence and sexual assault. She wrote, “I stand alongside the brave women and men, gay, straight and trans, who’re standing up for freedom of speech and thought, and for the rights and safety of some of the most vulnerable in our society: young gay kids, fragile teenagers, and women who’re reliant on and wish to retain their single sex spaces.”

The tweet went viral in no time and many reacted to it. Even a Harry Potter fan group expressed their disapproval with JK Rowling. Even Emma Watson, who played Hermione in Harry Potter also criticized Rowling.

Emma in her tweet pointing to Rowling row, wrote, “Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren’t who they say they are.”

What do you feel about the JK Rowling row? Let us know in the comments section below.

