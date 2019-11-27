Vatsal Seth & Ishita Dutta To Ring In Their 2nd Wedding Anniversary In Maldives

Actors Vatsal Seth and Ishita Dutta are all set to ring in their second wedding anniversary in romantic Maldives.

“It’s a special day. We get married once and it’s important to celebrate and reflect on the distance that we have covered so far. It’s been a great journey with Ishita. We both love Maldives, the sea, the ambience there. What better than Maldives to celebrate this special day,” Vatsal said.

Vatsal Seth and Ishita Dutta got married in a private ceremony on November 28, 2017.

“It will be a little hectic as both Ishita and me are shooting. We head to airport from the shoot and land back from the airport back to the sets I am doing show on Star Plus called ‘Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke‘ and Ishita will be shooting for ‘Bepanah Pyaar‘,” he said.

