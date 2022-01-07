Actor Varun Jain, who is currently seen as one of the leads playing the role of Chirag in ‘Tera Mera Saath Rahe’ is delighted after spending time on a farm.

He says: “Agricultural land provides the public with more credits than just the food and fibre for sale in markets. Farmland also provides public environmental and social goods benefiting water and soil quality providing aesthetic beauty or strengthened identities for those who find cultural significance in farms. I enjoy visiting such farming places. It brings me immense peace and boosts my mood. The interaction with the land and nature is beautifully inspiring.”

Varun Jain who rose to popularity after playing the role of Mohit in the hit show ‘Diya Aur Baati Hum’, refers to such agricultural lands as kingdoms of knowledge.

Varun Jain adds: “If we try to take out time for a single day and visit a farmer’s ground, and enjoy the time to talk to and experience the everyday life of a farmer, I’m sure it will bring a positive impact in our lives. The farms of rural India are not just agricultural lands, they are kingdoms of knowledge that bear innumerable educational and life-changing benefits.”

Having made his debut with TV show ‘Kaali’, Varun Jain is known for featuring in shows like ‘Mere Angne Mein’, ‘Pehredaar Piya Ki’ and ‘Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya’ among others.

