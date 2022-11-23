Vardhan Puri, who is known for his works in ‘Yeh Saali Aashiqui’, ‘Ishaqzaade’, ‘Daawat-e-Ishq’, recently shot for two music videos back-to-back in two different countries. Although the schedule was hectic, he feels that it was all worth it.

Vardhan shot a music video titled ‘Na Jaana Kahin Door’, sung by Sonu Nigam in Mumbai followed by another music video titled ‘Kahan Chale’ for Deepak Mukut in Mauritius.

Talking about his experience shooting for the two songs, Vardhan said: “It was an amazing experience to shoot for the two videos back-to-back. I already had my Mauritius shoot in place and the only date possible for Divyansh’s (Pandit) song ‘Na Jaana Kahin Door’ was on the same day I was supposed to leave for Mauritius.”

“So, I started the shoot at 7 in the morning at Film City and shot till 10 at night. From there, I headed straight to the airport, my bags were already in my car’s boot and took off for Mauritius. As soon as I landed there, I started shooting there for three days non-stop, without any break. It was hectic and the crew didn’t get much rest but it was all worth it. I think we were all just running on pure adrenaline.”

Sharing details of the music videos, Vardhan informs that ‘Na Jaana Kahin Door’ is the story of a middle-class couple.

“I found it to be a very unique and novel concept. I was really excited for it because it was going to be shot in an enclosed local bus. I loved the idea and its freshness”.

As for ‘Kahan Chale’, the video sees him alongside Suhani Dahiya. The song reflects the emotions of love and attachment between a boy and a girl. “It is unlike anything I have seen before in India. We shot it in Mauritius in exotic locations,” he concluded.

Vardhan will be next seen in ‘Nautanki’, alongside Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik, and Pallavi Joshi.

