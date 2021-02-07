After the whirlwind of the year that went by, we all could do with a little love and some excitement. Cozying up with your special someone while streaming seven of the most endearing titles on Netflix, is just what cupid ordered! Whether you are single or coupled and seeking a feel-good celebration, there are plenty of Valentine’s Day series to choose from. You’re sure to have a good time with this adorable selection!

Advertisement

From Bridgerton to The Prom & Mismatched – below are the 7 Netflix creations worth binge-watching this season:

Bridgerton:

Inspired by Julia Quinn’s novel, this series follows the lives of the tight-knight Bridgerton family in their search for love and happiness. Lose yourself in the world of Courtship, Dukes and Eager Mama’s – perfect for a binge session.

The Prom:

Advertisement

Let your heart dance with this musical that follows the story of a girl exhausting every measure just so that she can attend prom with her girlfriend. The Prom will show you true love like never before and leave you grinning from end to end

Mismatched:

Mismatched is the perfect example of the saying ‘opposites attract’. This series takes you through the story of how two individuals find friendship, and eventually love, after a disastrous set-up by their families. It’s exciting, fresh and full of love – perfect Valentine’s day binge!

The Half of It:

Friendship, love and self-discovery – travel through the story of Ellie Chiu as she finds both companionship and love in the most unexpected places. The Half Of It will leave your heart feeling all sorts of happy

Little Things:

Little Things following the lives of a cohabiting couple in their twenties as they navigate through the ups and downs of a modern-day relationship will leave your smiling wide. It’s equal parts quirky, fun and emotional; a great show to binge with a loved one.

To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before: Saga

High School Romances will always be a crowd favourite but this series of movies is guaranteed to make your heart flutter. Experience the life of Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky as they steal your hearts in this adorable franchise.

Ginny Weds Sunny:

If you need a laugh, this is the perfect movie to add to your list. Eager to marry but constantly rejected by women, a bachelor hopes to win over a former crush by accepting help from an unlikely source: her mother, the way Ginny Weds Sunny unravels will leave you smiling throughout.

Must Read: From Queen’s Gambit To The Bodyguard: Here Are 5 Gripping Miniseries On Netflix That Can Be Finished In Two Days

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube