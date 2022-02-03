Vaishalee Thakkar On Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2: "It Was Not An Easy Job"

For Vaishalee Thakkar, working in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 has been a wonderful journey. The actor, who believes in staying invested in every show she takes up, is happy that she could do justice to her character Kusum in the show.

Advertisement

“I had a great time doing the show. It’s always a pleasure to work with a known production house, you meet like-minded colleagues and it’s mostly doing work and having fun. As far as performing my character is concerned, I am an actor and it’s my job to relate to my own character as well as other characters so as to make sure the performance looks authentic,” she says.

Advertisement

About the kind of roles she wants to do next, Vaishalee Thakkar adds, “Instead of looking out for roles (which is unrealistic) I would like to fit in a role like a hand in glove. Though I would like to do characters I have not done before. As an actor I should never be satisfied, I want to do more and try new things.”

Sharing her experience of shooting amid the third wave, Vaishalee Thakkar says, “Well I was very lucky that just as the third wave started I wrapped my track in Saathiya 2, so I didn’t go through the challenge. But, whatever little time I worked on, it was not an easy job. All thanks to the amazing team, who made everything smooth.”

Must Read: Coke Studio Season 14: Pakistan Levels Up The Bar Of Music With Atif Aslam’s Sajan Das Na To Neray Neray Vas & More, Brings Back Eargasm!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube