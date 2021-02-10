Urvashi Dholakia Is Still The Original ‘Komolika’ For Fans & This Meme Is Proof!

Actress Urvashi Dholakia took television by storm by playing the cult character of all times, Komolika, the most talked-about antagonist in Kasautii Zindagi Kay that aired first in the year 2001.

Advertisement

It’s already 2021 & despite a reboot of the show made with a brand new cast of actors, audiences have still not forgotten the original Komolika, Urvashi.

Advertisement

With tiktokers & other content creators still mimicking Komolika’s famous dialogues from the show, a social media handle recently made a meme that has gone viral, again reminding people of the original Komolika, Urvashi Dholakia.

Urvashi Dholakia who is known to call a spade a spade & is a total rockstar mother of two big boys still gets the love & adulation of her fans. The actress had been instrumental in changing the way television portrayed their vamps. The character sets trends for years to come, be it halter neck blouses, georgette sarees, winged eyeliner, bold make-up, daily soaps followed suits & villains on the show were seen as glamorous & trendsetters.

Urvashi seems to be basking in the glory of the popularity of her character even 2 decades later & we cannot agree more.

Well, do you also agree that Urvashi Dholakia is the original Komolika of Indian television and will always be no matter whoever does this role in future?

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: ‘Roshan’ Jennifer Mistry’s Throwback Pictures With ‘Komal’ Ambika & ‘Madhavi’ Sonalika Are Pure Nostalgia!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube