Union Minister Smriti Irani REACTS To Ekta Kapoor’s Throwback Picture: “Patle Hua Karte The Kuch Log”

Amid the lockdown, everyone is sharing throwback pictures of friends, food, travel and many more things on social media. Now, producer Ekta Kapoor has shared a throwback picture with Union Minister, Smriti Irani and her reaction is what got our attention.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Ekta wrote, “Three of us ! Wat e throwback #tarunkatyal @smritiiraniofficial n moi! #thenandnow”. Replying to Ekta on the picture, Irani wrote, “पतले हुआ करते थे कुछ लोग 🙈”.

Take a look at the picture here:

Smriti is also known for her great sense of humour and is quite active on social media. She shows active participation in almost everything and we totally adore this side of our Union Minister.

Meanwhile, Ekta was recently making a headline for removing all her finger rings. That’s a huge deal, isn’t it? We have never seen Ekta without them and this came as a surprise to all her fans. Taking to her Instagram, Ekta posted a video in which she is seen flaunting her fingers bereft of her rings.

“Meanwhile in other news! Thanos has left d building!!! He destroyed d world enough! Just kidding!!! #goinghandsfree #onehandatatime,” she captioned the video.

Ekta’s video has left social media users, including her friends from the industry, stunned.

Actress Hina commented: “ye kaise hua (how did it happen)?”

Responding to Hina, Ekta said: “Allergy due to over use of soap and sanitizer. Will be back after break.”

When one user asked her about after how many years she removed those rings, Ekta commented: “2003 I started.”

