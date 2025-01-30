The drama between Ubah Hassan and Brynn Whitfield has been sky high throughout the recent airing season of The Real Housewives of New York City. Right from the last edition’s finale, where the latter revealed the former’s boyfriend, things between them were rocky, but they boiled over this time.

The explosive fight between them during the season 15 finale saw Brynn and Ubah shouting and yelling and breaking into tears. The cast members got involved, and things got chaotic. Ubah even left the place and spent the other night in another hotel. Here’s what Ubah revealed about the incident.

Ubah Hassan Calls Brynn Whitfield A Snake Wanting To Paint Her As A Villain

The 41-year-old spoke to Glamour about her experience during the controversial episode and shared that she eventually discovered that Brynn wasn’t the friend she was pretending to be. “It suited her story to paint me as the villain,” Ubah stated. She explained that her co-star had it out for her from the start and explained how it carried throughout the season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bravo (@bravotv)

“She’d make little jabs, wrapped in just enough kindness to seem harmless, that would pile on. It felt like she was determined to create a false narrative about me,” the Somali model expressed. She mused and looking back; she could now see Brynn’s pattern of pushing her until she reacted to it. Later, she came to her with tears, saying she loved their friendship.

Brynn’s teary-eyed performance included statements like how kind Ubah is and how much the show needs her. The latter continued, ” Many people think I went into this season angry at Brynn because she exposed my boyfriend during last season’s finale.” Ubah divulged she was grateful for that because it made her realize who Brynn was.

Ubah Hassan On Being Done With Brynn Whitfield

“It opened my eyes to see her throw Sai under the bus that way when Sai had built a genuine friendship with her,” she pointed out. Ubah disclosed that she decided to never hang out with Brynn one-on-one again. But she still never approached the current season with negativity. “The snake you know is better than the one you don’t,” Ubah said, referring to Brynn’s acts.

The RHONY star shared that her experience on the show has been challenging but valuable, itching that forgiveness and self-protection can coexist. She referred to her comment during the reunion and said, “When I said I wished I could go back to before I knew Brynn, it wasn’t out of malice; it was out of love and respect for myself” to protect herself from the world.

Ubah concluded, “I’ve spent years protecting the little girl inside me, and rebuilding this friendship would feel like a betrayal,” referring to the bond with Brynn, which she broke with her lies, manipulations, and deceit. For the unversed, season 15 of RHONY is currently airing its season reunion.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Beef Season 2: Plot, Cast & All We Know About Sequel To Emmy-Winning Netflix Series So Far

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News