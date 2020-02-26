TV Heartthrob Karan Tacker To Make His Web Debut With Neeraj Pandey’s Upcoming Series; Read DEETS

Actor Karan Tacker has been making many hearts skip a beat with his amazing looks. The actor has had an amazing career in television. Being someone who has always been up to try untapped territories, now Karan is gearing up to spill his charm in the OTT space.

The actor will be making his debut in a web-show titled Special Ops. While we see Karan kick some ass in the web show’s teaser, there is a lot more he will be offering to his fans. In the web-series, we will see Karan in an action-packed role. Considering how popular the actor is amongst the audience, watching him in a never seen before avatar is surely going to be a treat for the viewers.

While the glimpses of Karan’s character in his first web-show had many gushing about him, you will surely want to see more of the actor in such striking roles after Special Ops. Though Karan has always been touted as the chocolate boy of the small screen, seeing him ace such a power-packed character in the action-thriller is sure to leave you mighty impressed.

And while the web-space is a new beginning for Karan Tacker, his army of fans is surely going to expand after this.

