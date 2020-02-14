TV Actress Rupali Bhosle Rings In Valentine’s Day With Beau Ankit Magare In Style

Television actress Rupali Bhosle and Ankit Magare make a cute couple in their new Valentine’s Day photo-op.
The duo celebrated Valentine’s Day with a lot of love, some great music, food and red hearts. They seem like a match made in heaven in the pictures, and they look beautiful together.
Rupali Bhosle shared a pic with a caption that read, “YOU MAY HOLD MY HAND FOR A WHILE, BUT YOU HOLD MY HEART FOREVER ❤️ #Mainteriprincesshun👸 HAPPY VALENTINE’s Day”
YOU MAY HOLD MY HAND FOR A WHILE, BUT YOU HOLD MY HEART FOREVER ❤️ #Mainteriprincesshun👸 HAPPY VALENTINE's Day
For those unversed, Rupali Bhosle is a former Bigg Boss Marathi contestant is quite popular for her acts in multiple Marathi serials. It was only recently when the actress announced her relation with Ankit Magare with a picture and a caption that read: The greatest gift you can give someone is your time, your love, and your attention.. 💏 @magareankit ❤️🧿
The greatest gift you can give someone is your time, your love, and your attention.. 💏
P.S I love you #secretsanta 🎅
main teri princess hun👸
