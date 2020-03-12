Trolls Target Mahhi Vij-Jay Bhanushali's Daughter Over Spat With Paras Chhabra, Actress Answers "Bhokna Band Karo..."

The Popular Telly Box couple and Nach Baliye 5 winners Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali have recently grabbed the attention of the audiences by appearing in 2 recent TV shows back to back. After appearing in Big Boss 13, Jay recently made his presence felt in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge which features BB13 Fame Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra.

The aftermath of the episode was not quite pleasing for the power couple, as netizens started trolling them and even dragged her daughter into the conversation. Mahhi Vij is not among those who endure such negativity and give in to the unnecessary criticism from Trolls. She straight away called out the Keyboard warriors for being unreasonable, especially because they involved her daughter.

She took to Twitter to express her anger, and shared a strongly worded tweet. “Don’t get my daughter in between hai dum to Aao Samne Warna Bhokna bandh Karo (face me if you have the guts or stop barking). shame on u people shame on ur family for producing such bad souls,” she wrote in her tweet.

Don’t get my daughter in between hai dum toh aao samne warna bhokna bandh karo.shame on u people shame on ur family for producing such bad souls — Mahhi vij (@VijMahhi) March 9, 2020

The troll who commented on her daughter was probably a Paras fan as this chaos happened after the actor’s husband Jay Bhanushali got into an argument with Paras Chhabra on the show, after which he was targeted by trolls.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!