Actress Tripti Dimri, who debuted into Bollywood with Imtiaz Ali’s Laila Majnu emerged as a much sort after talent post the release of Netflix’s Bulbbul. The film established the actress as a breakthrough performer. Read on to know what she has to say about the film that released a year ago.

While admitting that the film put her back on the map after her critically acclaimed film Laila Majnu, Tripti said, “It put me back in the game. As an actor, one only wants to be taken seriously. Now people view me with greater respect”

Tripti Dimri also recalls how she cracked the character with the help of her director Anvita Dutt, “Actors should have the luxury of making mistakes and Anvita gave me that. We built the character brick by brick for two months.”

Talking about her character and the tough scenes in the film, Tripti Dimri says, “I researched about child brides and understood the emotional ramifications on them. The research was heartbreaking and it helped me build the suffocation Bulbbul was living through. I was dreading the s*xual assault and the domestic violence scenes. Anvita wanted to see life leaving my body. Full credit to Rahul (Bose) who was the best co-actor I could have had. After every scene, he would distract me, while Anvita hugged me and cried. These scenes were the turning point in the film. After the r*pe scene, I bawled for 20 minutes.”

On the work front, Tripti has reportedly bagged a role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Tiger featuring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead. The also stars other Bollywood talents like Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Parineeti Chopra. The actress is also reportedly set to feature in a psychological thriller co-starring Ishaan Khatter.

