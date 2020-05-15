`TikToker Faisu Khan REACTS To CarryMinati's Threatening Calls' Claim

By now all of us know, the ongoing drama between YouTube and TikTok. A while ago, popular YouTuber Ajey Nagar professionally known as CarryMinati uploaded a roast video and literally bashed TikTok and one of its content creators named Amir Siddiqui.

The video was apparently taken down last night as it was reported under cyberbullying and harassment. Ever since the video has been deleted CarryMinati’s fans are trending him on Twitter and asking for justice.

The video was 13-minute-long and literally created history with CarryMinati’s given records. Ever since the video went viral, CarryMinati accused TikToker, Faisu Khan of threatening him. Khan now took to him Instagram and revealed that he’s not threatening anyone and wrote, “Agar hum positivity nahi spread kar sakte hai, kam se kam hate to nahi spread karenge.”

For the unversed, Faisal Shaikh aka Faisu Khan is a huge TikTok star and has a massive fan following on social media. Faisu directly addressed his fans through an Instagram post and revealed that he was receiving unnecessary hate post-CarryMinati’s viral video.

What do you think about this whole controversy and which team are you on? Tell us in the comments section below.

