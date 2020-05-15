Zareen Khan’s HEART-BREAKING Confession: “My Dad Left Us, We Didn’t Have Any Money…”

Zareen Khan had a dream debut alongside Salman Khan in Veer. Since then there has been no looking back for the actress. But it wasn’t the path of roses for Zareen before she made her big-screen debut. The actress has been very vocal about the struggles in her personal life.

Right from working at an exceptionally young age to her battle with her body weight, Zareen has been very vocal about her journey. But this time, the actress has opened up about how life changed for her and family after her father suddenly walked on them with leaving no money.

Speaking to Pinkvilla for their Mother’s Day special episode, Zareen has opened up on how she told her mother that she will look after her family and take her father’s place. The Hate Story 3 actress said, “There was that one evening that changed our lives completely. My dad had walked out on us and left us. We didn’t have any money because we didn’t come from a space of inherited wealth. There was this one night where we were all there together as a family, and suddenly my mother broke down completely. I tried calming her and explained that she doesn’t have to worry, I’ll take care of everything. Ab maine bol toh diya tha (I said it) but here I was, with over 100 kilos not knowing what I want to do.”

Zareen further said that right from working for a call centre after the 12th standard to doing other jobs until she met Salman Khan, she has seen it all.

Well, Zareen Khan has certainly stayed true to her promise and hope that every family has a daughter like her!

