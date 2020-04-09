ThrowbackThursday: When Kapil Sharma As Sidhu Made Us Fall For His Humour Yet Again By Trolling Archana Puran Singh & It Was All ‘Kissa Kursi Ka’

#ThrowbackThursday: We all are missing The Kapil Sharma show, isn’t it? Every week, we are used to of watching Kapil along with his team that includes Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar with judge Archana Puran Singh. They entertain us with their wit and humour and Bollywood celebrities grace the show to promote their upcoming films.

In today’s edition of #ThrowbackThursday, we would like to recall a video of Kapil Sharma imitating former permanent guest Navjot Singh Sidhu and teasing Archana for snatching his seat. In the video, you can see Kapil saying, “Mohtarma Archana tumhare liye do line kahna chahta hai: Mera ladka, mera ladka, main hu uska baap. Bhai meri kursi chheen li tumne, tumko lagega paap.”

Take a look at the video here:

For the unversed, initially former cricketer and commentator, Navjot was a permanent guest on The Kapil Sharma Show but post his comments on Pulwama terror attack, he was replaced by the channel overnight. And ever since then, Archana is the permanent guest on the show and the shares a great repo with Kapil!

