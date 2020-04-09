Ratan Kahar CONFIRMS Receiving Money From Genda Phool Rapper Badshah

It was just yesterday when the new of Badshah depositing money in Ratan Kahar’s account who’s the creator of Boro loker biti lo was out. The Rapper’s latest Genda Phool uses lines from the song and hence Badshah decided to help the original creator on humanitarian grounds.

Badshah also had a conversation with Ratan on a video call and that’s where he connected with him. Now, Ratan has recorded a message saying that he has received the money and also sings praises for Badshah.

Check out the video below:

After being accused of plagiarism for using Ratan Kahar’s song “Boro loker biti lo” in his latest video without giving him due credit, Badshah had issued a statement on social media. The rapper-actor stated that he would like to do “whatever possible on my part on humanitarian grounds to put this right.”

The music video features Jacqueline Fernandez.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!