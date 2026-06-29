The Young & The Restless Daily Spoilers(Photo Credit –X)

Key Takeaways

The Newman family worries about Nikki’s health

Bill and Cane have a surprise visitor

Victor ponders deeply on his future with Nikki

The previous week on The Young and the Restless saw Victor finding out about Nikki’s health diagnosis despite her attempts to keep it a secret. Meanwhile, Patty continued with her power moves as Jack and Kyle weighed their options to track Diane and bring her back home.

Y&R Spoilers (Monday, June 29, 2026): Episode #13407

Newmans are there for Nikki

The last few days have been very testing for Nikki and her family. Victor, as always, is trying to stay on top of the situation. He got a specialist over to perform surgery on Nikki, and the Newmans are standing vigil at the hospital. It remains to be seen if the surgery will be successful or lead to more complications.

Victor thinks about the future with Nikki

On the other hand, Victor has been busy thinking back on his fight with Nikki and contemplating his future with her. Is he feeling guilty about the estrangement now that Nikki’s health hangs in the balance? Victor has been busy doing everything to make sure his wife gets the best treatment possible.

And now things are out of his hands. Which means Victor has time to contemplate and look back on things. On their heated fights and the fact that Nikki did not want to share the truth with him. To make matters worse, she even handed back her wedding rings to him. What will he decide to do? Will he finally bend and apologize to save his marriage or not?

Billy and Cane have a visitor

And then lastly, Billy and Cane have a surprise visitor. How will they react when Jill comes back and has a lot to say? Is she going to try to sort things out between them? How will they respond to it? Is this going to fix things, or will the cracks remain between Billy and Cane?

The Young & The Restless FAQs

Q: Is Josh Griffith the head writer?

A: Josh has recently left the head writer position, but all his episodes are yet to wrap up.

Q: Did Billy propose to Sally for marriage?

A: Yes, Billy asked Sally to marry him, and she said yes.

Q: When does The Young and the Restless air?

A: New episodes of The Young and the Restless air from Monday to Friday on CBS at 12:30 pm ET and 11:30 am CT.

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Must Read: The Young & The Restless Spoilers (June 29–July 3, 2026): Billy Sabotages Sally, Newman’s Stand Vigil While Stephanie & Nate Discuss

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