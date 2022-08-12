The Simpsons is known for many things like its humourous content, witty dialogues, and more. But there is another that the show is famous for, and that is, predicting the future. Created by Matt Groening, the series has been on the air since 1989 and has over 700 episodes.

Advertisement

While talking about predicting the future, it may not be exactly accurate, but there have been several instances where the show has foreshadowed something that has happened later in history. Some of these include an episode in 1998 on Fox Studios merging with Disney, which actually happened in 2017.

Advertisement

Another one was an episode where The Simpsons character Lisa becomes the US President and says, “We inherited quite the budget crunch from President Trump.” This was way before Donald Trump was elected president of the country. From video chats to smartwatches, autocorrect, faulty voter machines, and more, a lot of things have been predicted.

Now, the showrunner has decided to make an episode on how they have been able to do so. As per Deadline, Matt Selman revealed that the upcoming season 34 will have an episode that will play into the show’s predictive abilities. “And we have another crazy conceptual episode that explains how The Simpsons know the future,” Matt said.

“It’s an episode with lots of crazy stuff in it, but it does an explanation of how The Simpsons can predict the future,” he added. While talking about the series, it was also recently revealed that Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu will guest star in the series.

It is said that Liu will have a key role in the upcoming The Simpsons season. Along with him, Joe Mantegna will reprise his role as mob boss Fat Tony, and Melissa McCarthy as a rival of Homer Simpson’s.

Must Read: Johnny Depp Had Sworn That Amber Heard Never Caused Him ‘Psychiatric Injury Or Emotional Distress? Unsealed Docs Continue To Expose Pirates Of The Caribbean Star

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram