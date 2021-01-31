It was a great evening when Jim… sorry… John Krasinski decided to take over the first episode of Saturday Night Live in 2021. He was trying to get away from the reputation of ‘Jim’ which has been following him since his blockbuster sitcom The Office.

The moment he came to the stage, he talked about how he had to explain this to his kids. Then suddenly, selected (read: the crew of SNL) people from the audience started asking John questions regarding The Office.

Noticing his sharply-shaped physique, Ego Nwodim from the audience asked, “Jim, you look different.” She continued, “You need to stop it, Jim is soft,” Nwodim said to John Krasinski who is working out for Jack Ryan. “When you touch Jim, your hand goes in like memory foam, ” she concluded.

Pete Davidson came to John’s rescue and said, “I’m sorry about this. I think everyone’s been struck inside for a year watching The Office nonstop.” On this, Kenan Thompson asked if Pete is Pam and that started the audience asking for Jim to kiss Pam (who isn’t Jenna Fischer).

After this, Alex Moffat started the chant of, “Kiss Pam, kiss Pam,” and Thompson and Nwodim joined the group. What happened next? A smooch between The Office’s ‘Jim’ John Krasinski and Pete Davidson.

Watch the video here:

John takes questions from the audience about The Office and…actually just The Office. pic.twitter.com/hhUs0Mcrqz — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) January 31, 2021

The Office fans, isn’t this hilarious? Also, are you guys waiting for a reunion just like FRIENDS? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

