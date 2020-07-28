The Kissing Booth 2 Actress Joey King Says She Was 'Team Edward' In Twilight: "Robert Pattinson - Oh, My God" 

The Kissing Booth 2 starring Joey King, Joel Courtney & Jacob Elordi started streaming on Netflix last Friday. The sequel to 2018 American teen romantic comedy is being enjoyed by the audience and is being considered as an OTT success.

Joey King, who plays Elle Evans in The Kissing Booth 2 recently opened up about the film and shared some really interesting details. The Internet is divided into Team Noah & Team Marco right now. In a recent interview, Joey King herself opened up about the same.

During a recent convo with Variety, when Joey King was asked about if she is in Team Noah or Team Marco, she said, “Oh, that is such a good question. I don’t want to say what team I’m on, but I just keep dropping hints every now and then on my Instagram, and little Easter eggs in my interviews. I am so excited for those hashtags to be thrown around when the movie comes out. It’s kind of like that Edward-and-Jacob thing in Twilight.”

When asked whose side she has been in the case of Twilight, she said, “I was team Edward. I always was like, “Robert Pattinson — oh, my God.””

Well, that’s interesting!

Talking about The Kissing Booth 2, Joey King revealed that Netflix wasn’t expecting much earlier and making a sequel was hardly something which anyone had thought about. However, they came up with the second part after people loved it. “The first movie was this beautiful surprise. It was in Netflix’s independent department, and they weren’t expecting too much out of it. They were like, “Make this, have fun, and give us a movie afterwards.” When the first trailer was released, and it started tracking so well, we were like, “What’s happening?” We only signed on for one, but then the fan reaction was incredible. When they asked us to do the second, it was a no-brainer.”

The Kissing Booth 2 is directed by Vince Marcello.

