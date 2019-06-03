The Kapil Sharma Show: Sunil Grover Says, “Mera Jaane Ka Mann Nahi Kiya”

Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover’s tiff has been the talk of the Town ever since the later left The Kapil Sharma Show, back in 2017. Over a period of time, things turned bitter and as per reports, even Salman Khan had tried to solve the issues and tried to get Sunil back on the show that he’s also producing. Now, the Bharat team made an appearance on the comedy show for promotions and Sunil denied the invitation. We hear it directly from the horse’s mouth and here’s what he has to say.

In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, when asked why didn’t make an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, Sunil said, “Mera jana kuch jaruri bhi nahi tha, jis film me Salman Khan hai Katrina Kaif hai, toh mujhe nai lagta aapko promotion ke liye kisi aur ki element ki jarurat hai, they’re huge stars. And mere jaane ka man nahi kiya, isiliye mai nahi gaya.” (It was not even important for me to make an appearance. A movie which has stars like Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif.. I don’t think you need any other element for promotions as they’re huge stars themselves. And I didn’t feel like going, so I didn’t)

Moreover, when asked if he was invited, he responded saying, “Mujhse Salman sir ne nahi pucha, but of course PR team se pucha gaya tha.. toh mera man nahi kiya jaane ka.” (Salman Sir didn’t ask me, but they asked my PR team.. so I didn’t want to go.)

All we can hope is for these issues to resolve at the earliest so that we can see these comedians reunite and recreate their magic! Don’t y’all want the same?

Meanwhile, Bharat is slated for a 5th June 2019 release.

