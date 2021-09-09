Advertisement

Bollywood stars Shatrughan Sinha and Dharmendra recently appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show. While both the superstars of the ’80s were seen having a gala time on the sets of the comedy show, Shatrughan revealed how the Sholay actor brought about Gym culture in the country.

The veteran actor is among the very few stars who have over 100 successful movies as a lead actor. He is often called the “He-Man of Bollywood” by his fans and colleagues in the industry. Even at the age of 85, the actor gives fitness goals to many youngsters.

In the recent episode of the Kapil Sharma Show, Shatrughan Sinha was heard saying, “Muje bohat fakr hota ki younger generation ko aur desh ko sahi maine me agar health k mamle me concious kiya, Bodybuilding me, Gym k mamle me, aur saare maamle me- personality k mamle me, totality k maamle me, Dharamji ne kitno saaro ko paida kiya. Uske baad Gym culture laane me, inke bachcho kaa ya hamare actors Hrithik Roshan, Salman Khan, ya Sunny Deol inlog ka bohat bada haath hai.”